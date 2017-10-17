× ‘The Dark Knight of Political Horror’ to appear at Utah Libertarian party

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Libertarian Party is bringing in a controversial political figure to headline its annual birthday bash.

Roger Stone, an advisor to President Donald Trump, will appear Oct. 28 at the Utah Libertarian Party’s 45th anniversary celebration. In an announcement of the event, the party billed it as “A Dark Night of Political Horror with the Dark Knight of Political Horror, Roger Stone.”

“The scariest man in politics is coming to Utah for one night only! Come see the man, the myth, the legend, the ghoul . . . the one and only ROGER STONE!” Utah Libertarian Party Chairman (and 3rd District Congressional candidate) Joe Buchman said in the announcement.

Stone will sign books and speak after the screening of a documentary about him.

Stone is a controversial figure in politics. Once an aide to President Richard Nixon’s campaign, he is an advisor to President Trump. Recently, he testified before a congressional panel investigating whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to interfere with the 2016 election.

The Utah Libertarian Party event takes place Oct. 28 at Overstock.com’s Peace Coliseum.