Recipe: Pao de Queijo (Brazilian Cheese Bread)

Desperate to find a yummy, guilt free, gluten free bread to enjoy with your soups, pastas, and salads that's also quick to whip up? Blogger Carly Wood has found the perfect and delicious answer in Pao de Queijo (Brazilian Cheese Bread).

Pao de Queijo {Brazilian Cheese Bread}

1 large egg

1/4 cup avocado oil (or oil of choice)

2/3 cup milk

1 1/2 cups tapioca flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup packed shredded Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly grease two 12 cup mini muffin tins (recipe makes about 24 little breads).

In a blender, combine the egg, oil, milk, flour and salt. Process until the mixture is smooth, about 30 seconds, scraping down the sides of the blender once or twice. Add the cheese and process for just a short bit, 5-10 seconds or a few short pulses, until the cheese is in small bits all throughout the batter.

Pour mixture into the prepared muffin tin filling the cups nearly to the top.

Bake the pao de queijo until very lightly golden brown, 15-20 minutes. Don`t let them get too brown on the bottom or they will be too crusty and not as chewy.

Remove them from the oven and serve! They are best eaten whilst still warm!

(Don`t worry if some of the breads fall in the middle a bit - that`s completely normal.)