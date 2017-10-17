× Racial slurs scrawled across new University of Utah building

SALT LAKE CITY – University of Utah Police responded to a tip from a construction worker Monday morning, after the worker discovered that racial slurs were spray painted inside the new Kem Gardner Building.

According to Chief Dale Brophy of the University of Utah Police, someone gained access to the building over the weekend, which is still under construction.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area for leads.

The spray paint was removed by construction workers shortly after it was found, police said.

According to Brophy, the vandalism most likely happened over the weekend between Friday night and Monday morning.

The University of Utah released the following statement regarding the issue: