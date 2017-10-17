Murray Police seek suspected package thief

MURRAY, Utah – Murray Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a package from a porch.

The incident occurred in the area of 200 West and 6250 South on October 13.

According to police, the suspect fled from the location in a white SUV.

Murray Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Detective Dewald at (801)-264-2571.

As the holidays approach, police have cautioned home owners that package theft may be on the rise. Individuals who order online are urged to schedule their deliveries for a time when they will be home, to decrease the likelihood of their packages being stolen.