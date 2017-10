× Driver in critical condition after hitting semi

WEST JORDAN, Utah – A driver is in critical condition after a crash involving a truck, according to police.

According to police, a white passenger car lost control, and hit the back of a cement truck. The driver of the car was a 25-year-old male, and was transferred to the hospital via ambulance.

The crash happened Tuesday evening on 15481 South Mountanview Corridor, going south bound.