Truck crashes into West Valley home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A West Valley home sustained serious damage Monday when a pickup truck crashed through the front wall.

The incident happened at a home near 1500 W and 2300 S.

“I heard a big boom outside and I got up to look out the door and I just seen a big Ford coming towards the house,” said Michel Gilbert. “So, I grabbed my son and pulled him off his mattress. By the time that happened, the truck was in the house.”

A representative for the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center said the pickup truck driver had a seizure and ran into another car before hitting the house.

No one was injured.