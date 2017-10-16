× Layton man accused of choking 10-year-old boy during sleepover party

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton man was booked into the Davis County Jail Sunday after he was accused of choking a 10-year-old boy with a sports jersey.

According to a representative for the Layton Police Department, the incident occurred at 33-year-old Aaron Tyler Croston’s home during a sleepover that began Friday night.

Police said Croston had taught the 10-year-old boy how to get out of a choke hold.

But Croston became frustrated with the boy, who was unable to get out of a choke hold while wrestling with another boy, according to police.

Other boys at the sleepover told police Croston harassed the boy, grabbed him by the throat and tripped him to the ground during the sleepover.

Croston faces a second-degree felony charge of child abuse with serious bodily injury.