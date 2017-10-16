Innocent-looking unicorn transforms to terrify kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The stuffed toy unicorn looks innocent enough but it is terrifying little kids.

It's cute and cuddly at first, until it's not.

The plush toy goes from zero to 100 real quick and this 2-year-old boy learned that the hard way.

Jessica Mags bought the Feisty Pet, named Glenda Glitterpoop the Unicorn, for her four children.

The children didn't know the toy's face can transform, with eyes glaring and fangs baring.

Mags showed her toddler who she says isn't afraid of anything... except for maybe unicorns now.

She said the boy was fine and laughed about it once he saw his reaction.