Duchesne County waiter arrested for photographing credit cards

DUCHESNE, Utah – A cashier at Sandstone Pizza & Grill in Hanna, Utah was arrested for possessing and using the credit card numbers of diners, according to police.

Andrew Encoe was arrested after officers searched his phone, and found numerous pictures of credit card numbers. Encoe admitted to memorizing some of the numbers and using them to make purchases over the phone, a police statement said.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office stated on their Facebook that they believe Encoe photographed the credit and debit cards while at work.

The Duchesne County Sheriff is urging anyone who gave their card to Encoe while dining at Sandstone Pizza & Grill to monitor their bank statements for unauthorized charges.

When Duchesne County Deputy Brandon Shaw searched Encoe’s home, he found burglary tools, methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia, according to a probable cause statement.

After being booked into jail, deputies observed Encoe with a syringe and heroin. According to police, Encoe allegedly smuggled the items into the jail inside a body cavity.

Encoe is being charged with drug possession, ten counts of possession of transaction card, and one count of possession of another’s identification.