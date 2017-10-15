× Dixie State now the largest university in Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE – According to new numbers from the Utah System of Higher Education, thanks high enrollment numbers over the past two years Dixie State is now the largest university in Southern Utah.

In an article from our news partner St. George News they say Dixie State has the highest enrollment percentage increase among Utah’s public colleges and universities for its second consecutive year.

According to St. George News Dixie State set a new personal record with 9,673 students planning on attending in the fall and the largest-ever freshman class.

“We’re staying the course in accomplishing our strategic plan and the message of Dixie State is traveling quickly,” DSU President Richard “Biff” Williams told St. George News. “It is all thanks to the many members of our campus community who have made this happen, and they all do it with a unified mission to improve our institution and provide the best learning environment possible for our students.”

St. George News also reported an increase in diversity as well, particularly among the Hispanic with a 10 percent increase and Pacific Islander/Hawaiian student population which jumped by 22 percent.

Williams also reported a 32 percent increase this fall in admitting students with a grade point average of 3.75 or higher in his State of the University Address last month.

