× South Salt Lake stabbing sends three to the hospital

SOUTH SALT LAKE – Police are still searching for the person(s) responsible for stabbing several people Friday night, sending two victims to the hospital in stable condition and another in critical.

South Salt Lake police say they responded to a local 7-Eleven on reports of a stabbing shortly before midnight at 2102 South State Street.

When officers arrived they say they found two males victims and a female victim, all with apparent stab wounds.

According to South Salt Lake police, they believe the stabbings took place at a nearby residence off of Utopia Avenue.

So far police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities say there is evidence the stabbings were drug related and that the victims knew the suspect(s). Police say the victims have not been cooperative with police, leaving investigators little to go on at this point.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000.