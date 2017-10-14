× Former BYU football player Harvey Langi hospitalized after car accident in Massachusetts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Harvey Langi, a linebacker for the New England Patriots who previously played for BYU and the University of Utah, was injured Friday night in a car crash.

The New England Patriots issued a statement Saturday saying Langi and a passenger were injured when a vehicle rear-ended them while they were stopped at a traffic light.

The statement reads:

“We are aware of the traffic accident involving Harvey Langi and a passenger last night in Foxborough. The two were stopped at a traffic light when they were rear ended by another vehicle. They were transported to a local hospital with injuries and are receiving medical attention. Our thoughts are with Harvey, the Langi family and those who sustained injuries in last night’s accident.”

NESN’s Doug Kyed reports that sources tell him Langi was with his wife, Cassidy, and that both suffered serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

According to NFL.com, Langi is listed as ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jets due to a back injury.

Langi began his college football career at the University of Utah in 2011 before serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After returning from that mission he played for the BYU Cougars from 2014-2016.

The linebacker joined the New England Patriots as a free agent on May 5, 2017 and has played one game so far this season, Week 2 at New Orleans.