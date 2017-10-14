Drone footage shows snowy scene in Emigration Canyon as cold front hits Utah

Winter is coming to Utah, and drone footage captured in Emigration Canyon Saturday morning shows that snow is starting to make its presence felt.

Stephen Royle used a drone to capture a look at the snowfall in Emigration Canyon Saturday just before 8 a.m. Check out the video above for the view.

Fox 13 Meteorologist Brek Bolton said Saturday morning that a storm and cold front is affecting northern Utah this weekend and some light snow accumulations are possible in mountainous areas. Track the weather with our interactive radar, and stay ahead of the storms by downloading our apps.