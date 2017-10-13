What One Choice Could You Make Daily to Become Healthier?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyday we have the ability to better our health through our food and activities and that's what the One Good Choice Campaign is trying to promote.

Tim Butler, a Sr. Wellness Program Consultant with SelectHealth, discusses how simple daily choices such as choosing healthy snacks or getting more sleep can better our health.

Being healthy looks different for everyone, which means that everyone's healthy choices will be different. Take whatever steps necessary to you in order to make the most sense of your goals.

Other important healthcare decisions SelectHealth wants its members to keep in mind are:

Out-of-pocket costs: Once you log in, you can see at a glance how much you've met toward your deductible and out-of-pocket maximum. This is important because it can affect how much you owe each time you get medical care (or fill a prescription).

Claims: If you have medical, pharmacy, or even dental coverage through your health plan, you`ll be able to view your claims online. See who billed for which services, or find out exactly how much your insurance plain paid towards claims versus how much you are responsible to pay.

Coverage: Let`s face it, most of us file away our plan coverage documents and don`t look at them again. Don`t dig through your files when you need a service, view your plan benefits online.

Budget: We have a Medical Cost Estimator that provides personalized estimates for how much you`ll pay for everything from a standard office visit to knee replacement surgery.

Show off how you choose to be healthy by posting your One Good Choice on social media. For more information about SelectHealth's plans and programs, visit their website.