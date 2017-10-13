Elementary Students in Utah are Reading Down the Road to Success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elementary students now have a way to make reading fun and exciting with the new program, Road to Success.

Utah's favorite online reading platform for elementary school, Road to Success is apart of the Success in Education Foundation who have helped thousands of elementary students increase their daily reading habits.

With a fun and easy website, students can log onto Road to Success and can log their reading minutes to earn coins, collect badges, and level up throughout different game worlds in Forest World, Lava World, and Space World. They can also participate in opportunities to win money for their school and participate in statewide read-a-thons.

Parents can also be involved in their child reading by receiving weekly reading reports of the minutes their child logged on to Road to Success. Teachers are able to save time and resources by using Road to Success and can also nominate their student as a Rockstar Reader each month, and that lucky student gets to help Brek Bolton deliver the weather forecast.

Local businesses like FatCats, Arby's, Magleby's, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, and more have donated coupons to reward to students for their daily reading on Road to Success.

Their Halloween read-a-thon is October 23-29 and the school that reads the most minutes will win a visit from Big Budah.

Visit the website for Road to Success for more information.