Video shows house fire in West Jordan; no injuries

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in West Jordan Thursday night, and video shot by a passerby shows the blaze consuming the garage and a vehicle.

The fire occurred at a home near 6700 South Blue Flower Court, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire around 7:30 p.m.

Video shot by Jan-Michael Paul shows the fire growing as neighbors work to make sure there isn’t anyone trapped inside the home.

Warning: The video contains some instances of profanity and viewer discretion is advised.

Fire Chief Marc McElreath with West Jordan Fire said no one was at home when the fire broke out, and there were no injuries reported. The fire has been extinguished and McElreath said the garage was severely damaged by fire while the home sustained smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.