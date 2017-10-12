× Six juveniles in custody after armed robbery in Salt Lake City park

SALT LAKE CITY – Six teenage boys are in police custody Thursday in connection with an armed robbery in a Salt Lake City park.

Police say the victims report they were approached by six juveniles around 3:30 p.m. at Jordan Park, near 1000 South and 900 West.

Sgt. Brandon Shearer of the Salt Lake City Police Department said the suspects, who range in ages from 15 to 17 years old, robbed the victims at gunpoint and then left the scene.

Police spotted the suspect vehicle on Pacific Street a short time later, stopped the car and took all six suspects into custody.

Shearer said they are investigating the details of the incident.

“That’s something that we’re hoping to investigate, whether or not these people knew each other,” he said. “Or what the items were that were taken. It was small personal items that were actually taken in the robbery.”

Shearer said the car the teens were in was reported stolen, and police recovered two firearms from the suspects.

Police are still trying to figure out where all of the juveniles are from, but Shearer said at least some of them live in the area.