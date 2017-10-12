Police officers replace American flags stolen from homes in Utah neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SYRACUSE, Utah -- Old Glory is flying again in a Syracuse neighborhood.

“They handed me a brand new flag and said it was from some contribution,” said Richard Young, a homeowner in the Still Water Estates neighborhood.

The delivery came on Wednesday evening.

Five Syracuse Police Department officers, all of whom served in the military, brought flags to replace flags stolen over the summer.

“I’ve been in the Army for sixteen years, was active duty for eight years, went to the reserves, came home and decided to be a police officer,” said Officer Collin Handy with the Syracuse Police Department. “I think everyone should be flying an American flag.”

The flags were donated by the American Legion Post 27 in Farmington. For two months, starting in June, people had woken up to find their flags ripped down and stolen.

Police have been investigating but no one has been caught. However, the thefts do appear to have come to an end with no recent reports.

And with flags once again flying outside every home that reported a theft, Richard Young has a suggestion for the culprits the next time they approach a house flying Old Glory.

“There’s a lot of people around here that would probably put you to work in their yard to make some money or something, but to just go and steal from people you don’t know, that’s pretty crappy,” Young said.