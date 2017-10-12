× Man in critical condition after shooting in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah — Unified Police confirm a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Millcreek Thursday night.

Police say the shooting occurred in the area of 4000 South and 500 East around 5:30 p.m.

An adult male victim was critically injured in the incident, but at this time no further details about the shooting are available.

Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene and has reached out to police for more information. We’ll update this story as more details emerge.