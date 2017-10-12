Will Shafer of Lucky Slice Pizza in Ogden shows Budah how to create there pizza of the month The Ron Burgundy Pizza. The pizza is a smoky maple bacon breakfast pizza. It features an egg cream base, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, tater tots, and scrambled eggs finished with fresh green onion and a smoky maple ketchup drizzle. For more information on Lucky Slice Pizza CLICK HERE.
Learn how to create the Ron Burgundy breakfast pizza
