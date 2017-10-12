Learn how to create the Ron Burgundy breakfast pizza

Will Shafer of Lucky Slice Pizza in Ogden shows Budah how to create there pizza of the month The Ron Burgundy Pizza. The pizza is a smoky maple bacon breakfast pizza. It  features an egg cream base, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, tater tots, and scrambled eggs finished with fresh green onion and a smoky maple ketchup drizzle. For more information on Lucky Slice Pizza CLICK HERE. 