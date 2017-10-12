How to care and cope for someone with Alzheimer’s Disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ronnie Daniel of the Utah Alzheimer's Association talks about how to help people suffering from Alzheimer's as well as those who care for them. Join the association for a walk to help end Alzheimer's on November 4th in St. Geoge at the Washington City Community Center 350 N. Community Center Drive. The events start at 10:30 am and you can find more info by CLICKING HERE.