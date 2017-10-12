How Comcast is Teaming Up with Utah Non-Profit to Help Break the Digital Divide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comcast is teaming up with Utah Non-Profit Housing Authority to help give those who live in a Salt Lake low-income apartment complex Internet Essentials for only $9.95 a month.

Comcast is providing high-speed Internet, computers, and a $10,000 computer lab for the families in the apartment complex to use in order to help those living there.

This will help provide children an opportunity to be able to do their homework, increase their grades, and even help individuals find employment through the internet. The Internet Essentials package also offers a Internet Literacy class to those enrolled to be able to learn the basics of technology and how to protect themselves on the internet, as well as giving parents a specific portal to connect with their child's teachers and make sure their child is keeping up with their homework.

"All of this is huge in helping those who cannot afford something so common to million of American's get ahead," Comcast states about the benefits of this team up.

Both Comcast and the Utah Housing Authority is able to provide wireless internet services to these individuals to help them in their daily lives, while also saving them money.

