Have Some Non-Spooky Halloween Fun at the Hogle Zoo Boolights

Hogle Zoo Boolights is back for the second year and is ready to have some not-so-scary fun.

Boolights takes out all the fear that comes with Halloween time while still including all of the fun. With different activities every night, such as selfies with a mermaid, and the Harry Potter maze or even the bat cave, your little ones are sure to have a fantastic time celebrating Halloween without being too scared.

Hundreds of animated lights surround the animals on the zoo grounds, so no matter where you walk you're sure to see fun lights or super cool animals including the two new polar bears, Nora and Hope.

Boolights is only open for nine nights from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm during this Halloween season so make sure to go check it out before it's too late.

Check out the Hogle Zoo website for more information and make sure to stop into any Papa Murphy's location to get a buy-one-get-one adult and child ticket.