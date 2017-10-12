This week Fox 13 car-critic Brian Champagne takes us to Clearfield for the Kulture Krash Art and Car Show, which he said features plenty to see and do even for folks who aren't crazy about cars.
Automotive art abounds at Kulture Krash in Clearfield
