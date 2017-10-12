Alternative Health Treatments May be the Right Thing for Your Pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Brett J. Earl of Denali Medical Center is an advocate for alternative treatments when it comes to pain problems.

Denali Medical Center specializes in pain treatment with alternative methods such as Renu02 natural Oxygen treatments, PRP Injections, Nutrition tracking and changes, Ultraviolet Light IV Infusions, Supplement Optimization, and IV Recovery and Rejuvenation.

Dr. Brett J. Earl says that while surgery is sometimes the correct method under some circumstances, that there are ways in a lot of cases to help elevate and treat pain without undergoing surgery or taking opioids. Sometimes there are natural and effective methods of treatment that can mean avoiding surgery and helping to stop the opioid epidemic.

All of Denali Medical Center’s treatment methods help to reduce pain and even treat it in some cases, such as it did for Dave and his neck problems who was treated at Denali.

Check out the video to see how Denali Medical Center helped out Dave’s neck problems and for more information on Denali Medical Center, visit www.denalimed.com