4-year-old killed, mother in hospital after crash

SALT LAKE CITY – A 4-year-old child has died and a mother is in the hospital after a crash in Salt Lake City overnight.

Police say an SUV was driving westbound on 2700 S. near Chadwick St. just before 10 p.m. Wednesday when it crashed into a tree.

Investigators said the car crossed into the eastbound lane for some reason; speed doesn’t seem to be the cause.

The mother, who was driving, has minor injuries.

Her child, who was riding in the back, died in the crash.

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Dave Cracroft said officers found a booster seat in the back of the SUV.

Officers are investigating if the child was in that booster seat and if the child was big enough to be safe riding in it.

“Some neighbors heard the crash, came out,” Lt. Cracroft said. “One of them was an EMT another works up the U [University of Utah] in the emergency room and they got the child out and started CPR.”

The 4-year-old was rushed to the hospital where the child died.

The speed limit where the crash happened is 30 miles per hour and police say they don’t see accidents like this too often in that area.