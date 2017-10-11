Talking drone tries to lure kids from playground, school says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - Windemere Community Learning Center is a quiet, neighborhood school in Akron, but school officials are on alert after reports of a drone allegedly attempting to lure kids off school grounds.

"Three to four times, they have seen a drone up over the playground," principal Megan Lee-Wilfong told WJW.

According to Lee-Wilfong, the drone has been spotted by both kids and adults during the evenings and over this past weekend.

"They shared with me that this drone has some type of voice capability and that they were communicating with the kids that were up here playing, talking to them," said Lee-Wilfong.

Lee-Wilfong says several witnesses have claimed the voice has even tried to get kids off the playground.

"That's scary. I have a daughter, and having some weirdo flying something around?" said parent Hannah Adkins.

Lee-Wilfong reminds parents to have the stranger-danger talk, and if anyone knows anything, give the district a call.