Rio Tinto Kennecott employee killed after exposure to toxic gas

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – A Rio Tinto Kennecott employee has died after being exposed to sulfur dioxide gas.

Officials said the employee was performing “regular work duties” in the company’s smelter when it happened Sunday.

According to facility officials, the worker was removing debris from a broiler when they were exposed to the sulfur dioxide gases.

Emergency crews treated the worker on site and then rushed the person to a nearby hospital.

The employee died days later on Tuesday night.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and our hearts go out to our colleague’s family at this difficult time,” Kennecott Managing Director Marc Cameron said. “We have lost a valuable employee and dear friend and this incident will have a lasting impact on all of us.”

Kennecott said it is providing employee assistance to employees across the business and has initiated an investigation into the incident.