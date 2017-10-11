Prank or a poltergeist? School with haunted history captures ghosts on surveillance camera

Is it a prank or a poltergeist? That is what many are asking after a school posted surveillance video of a strange happening in its hallways.

Deerpark Christian Brothers School in Cork, Ireland, shared footage of an event it can’t explain on YouTube, just weeks before Halloween.

In the video, you see lockers shake and papers fly without a person in sight.

Upon first seeing the footage, Deerpark deputy principal Aaron Wolfe told Today.com he sent the clip to principal Kevin Barry in disbelief.

“If it is a prank, it’s very well done,” he told Today.com.

“The school is built on a site known as Green Gallows,” Wolfe told them. “In the 19th century, criminals were hanged here. We only found that out on Monday. The pub nearby is actually called ‘The Gallows.'”

What do you think? Frightening or fake? Join in the conversation on Facebook here.