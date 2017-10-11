× Police search for alleged ‘peeping Tom’ at South Salt Lake apartment complex

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah – Police are looking for an alleged “peeping Tom” at an apartment complex in South Salt Lake.

Officials said they are searching the large complex at 3800 S. 700 W.

Police said this has been an issue for about a week now and they are working to put a stop to it.

A woman called police at about 5 a.m. Wednesday to report a “suspicious man” peering into an apartment window.

When officers arrived, one spotted the alleged “peeping Tom,” who apparently also saw police and took off.

Police have called in a K-9 officer to help and set up a containment area.

Officers described the suspect as a man in his 20s, standing about 5-feet-5-inches tall with curly brown, shoulder-length hair.

South Salt Lake Police said they would like to speak to anyone who might have information at (801) 840-4000.