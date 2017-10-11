× Crews extinguish small fire in unused portion of American Fork Hospital

UTAH COUNT — Fire crews extinguished a small blaze at American Fork Hospital Wednesday after a fire broke out in a ceiling fan in an unused portion of the facility.

American Fork Hospital is located at 170 North 1100 East in American Fork, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire around 2:30 p.m.

Janet Frank, a hospital spokesperson, said a fire ignited in a ceiling fan in a bathroom in one of the unused rooms. Frank said it took about 30 minutes from the time the alarm sounded for fire crews to extinguish the fire.

While the old pediatrics unit where the fire broke out is unused, Frank said two elderly patients nearby were relocated to other parts of the hospital due to the smoke.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

Frank said hospital operations are back to normal now that the fire is out.