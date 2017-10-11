× Boy Scouts of America announces it will allow girls to join

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) are allowing a surprising group of members to join their ranks, girls.

The BSA Board of Directors unanimously approved the the addition of girls to their programs, and is creating a unique scouting opportunity for “older girls,” according to a press release.

In a statement, Michael Surbaugh, the BSA’s Chief Scout Executive said:

“This decision is true to the BSA’s mission and core values outlined in the Scout Oath and Law. The values of Scouting – trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave and reverent for example – are important for both young men and women. We believe it is critical to evolve how our programs meet the needs of families interested in positive and lifelong experiences for their children.”

Starting in 2018, families can sign up both their sons and daughters for the Cub Scouts.

Existing “packs” of Boy Scouts can choose to add a new girl scout program, or integrate girls into existing groups.

The BSA will also be creating a new program for older girls that will be available in 2019. The program will enable girls to earn the Eagle Scout rank.

According to a statement, the BSA has had programs that include girls since 1971. This will be the first time however, that girls will be able to participate fully in the organization.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent Fox 13 News this statement:

The Activity Days and Personal Progress programs of the Church have long been in place to meet the needs of girls and young women in these age groups, and no change will be made in Church programs. We recognize that the desire of the BSA is to expand their programs to serve more young people in the United States. The Church, too, continues to look at ways to serve the needs of our youth worldwide.