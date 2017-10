× Toddler reunited with family after being left at West Jordan corn maze

WEST JORDAN, Utah – A 3-year-old boy has been reunited with his family after being left at a corn maze in West Jordan near 8800 S. 4000 W.

West Jordan Police said a corn maze employee found the child at about 8 p.m. Monday night and turned over the child to an officer.

Authorities cared for the child until his mother called police at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The child is now back with family.