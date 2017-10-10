× Suspect in West Valley stabbing had been accidentally released from jail early

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The man accused of stabbing a clerk at a West Valley City convenience store early Monday morning was supposed to be in jail at the time, according to a statement from the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Edwin Ogando, 33, was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on May 31 and sentenced to remain in jail until October 20. But a data entry error triggered Ogando’s release on September 9, 42 days before the end of his sentence, the statement said.

Salt Lake County Jail staff discovered the error as they reviewed Ogando’s case file following his arrest on Monday.

“Salt Lake County Jail staff have identified how this error occurred and have taken immediate steps to improve the process that resulted in this early release. Although errors like this at the Salt Lake County Jail are uncommon, administrators continue to monitor and improve systems through training and updates. The Salt Lake County Jail is committed to the safety of our community and take responsibility for the human error that led to this release,” the statement said.

Ogando had been serving a sentence for aggravated assault, criminal mischief and attempted unlawful acquisition/possession/transfer of a financial transaction card when he was released early.