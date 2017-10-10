Skier killed in avalanche in Montana near West Yellowstone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALLATIN COUNTY, Montana - A back country skier has died after triggering an avalanche in Montana.

It happened Saturday on Imp Peak on the southern Madison Range near West Yellowstone, about 20 miles south of Big Sky.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center said one skier was partially buried and another was fully buried; that skier died.

Officials said the skier who was partially buried was able to free himself and search for the other skier but he was not able to find her.

He then hiked out for help.

Gallatin County Search and Rescue crews found her body days later Monday, under three feet of snow.

The skiers' names have not been released.

Preliminary report from the recent avalanche fatality is on our advisory page. https://t.co/PUU9Wz1MSM pic.twitter.com/fBucxwsIGJ — GNF Avalanche Center (@AvalancheGuys) October 10, 2017