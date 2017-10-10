× Salt Lake County DA requests review from FBI regarding officer involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY – Officials with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office are calling on the FBI to help them with a case involving a police officer’s deadly use of force.

On August 14, Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by Salt Lake City Police. On October 4 the DA’s office published a letter, stating that it would not be filing charges against the Salt Lake City Police Department Officer that killed him.

According to the D.A., Salt Lake City Police Officer Fox’s use of force was justified.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s decision to not file charges has sparked public outrage, and numerous protests have been held calling for the decision to be overturned.

In his letter to the FBI, Gill promises that he and his office will cooperate with federal investigators.

“In order to be thorough, and given the seriousness of the case and the considerable public interest in the matter, all issues must be completely examined to preserve the public’s trust in the criminal justice system and ensure the right measures are taken in this case,” Gill wrote.

Patrick Harmon’s family have spoken out to oppose the D.A.’s decision, and think that Officer Fox was not justified to use deadly force.