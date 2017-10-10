Recipe: Bistro quality dijon chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicken Dijon Ingredients

• 4 skinless boneless chicken breasts

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• 2 small leeks (white & pale green parts only), thinly sliced

• 1 small onion, minced

• 4 garlic cloves, minced

• 2 c. low-salt chicken broth

• 1 c. dry white wine

• ½ c. Dijon mustard

• 2 tbsp. fresh thyme, minced

• 1 tbsp. unsalted butter

• Salt & pepper to taste Instructions

Directions

1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

2. Season both sides of chicken with salt and pepper, then add to skillet until slightly browned on both sides, then set aside.

3. To the same skillet, sauté leeks and onion about 8 minutes until tender.

4. Add garlic and continue to sauté approximately 2 minutes.

5. Stir in broth, wine, Dijon mustard, and thyme, and bring to a simmer.

6. Return chicken to pan. Cover and simmer over medium heat until chicken is cooked through, about 15 minutes. Transfer chicken to plates.

7. Bring liquid in the pot to a boil and cook until sauce is thickened and glossy, 10-15 minutes. Whisk in butter and season with salt and pepper.

8. Spoon sauce over plated chicken, and garnish with fresh thyme leaves.

An American in Paris runs at Eccles Theater October 10 through October 15 Click Here for more info. Encore Bistro will open two hours before each performance, with the attached menu available for each of the evening performances. Reservations can be made by calling the bistro, 801.509.7871.