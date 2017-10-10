× Former LDS Bishop sentenced for sexually abusing teen boys

PROVO, Utah – A former LDS Bishop has been sentenced for sexually abusing victims while he was in a “position of trust.”

Erik Hughes was sentenced to two counts of forcible sexual abuse, and one count of tampering with a witness. Hughes pleaded guilty earlier this summer to charges filed against him.

According to court documents, Hughes was sentenced to, “an indeterminate term of not less than one year nor more than fifteen years,” for each sexual abuse charge and, “a term of not to exceed five years,” for tampering with a witness.

According to a statement of probable cause, Hughes allegedly touched a 17-year-old boy inappropriately on two separate occasions for “his own sexual gratification”.

The document states, “Defendant, at the time, was the victim’s LDS bishop, thereby occupying a position of special trust in relation to the victim.”

After finding out the police were investigating him Hughes contacted the victim and, “told the victim what to say to ensure Defendant would not

get into trouble,” according to police documents.

Hughes was sentenced to serve his time in the Utah State Prison.