Women detained at airport after plastic surgery fail

SOUTH KOREA - Three women who flew to South Korea for plastic surgery were stopped at customs because they looked nothing like their passport photos, according to WPIX.

The ladies were still recovering from their cosmetic procedures, swollen faces, bandages and all.

They were held up in the airport for hours while agents in China tried to confirm their identities.

Someone posted a photo of the distraught women on Twitter and the post went viral.

Still no word yet on whether or not the women were allowed to return home to China.