Springville City buses delayed following armed robbery

Springville Police Department and other agencies are looking for suspects of an armed robbery, according Springville City’s Facebook.

According to Springville city, the robbery occurred on the west side of town. As a result, Reagan Academy and West Side School are on a precautionary lock-down. Both schools are expected to have delayed bus schedules.

At this time it is unknown how many suspects are being sought, or the exact location of where the robbery took place.