Officer fatally shot at Texas Tech University; suspect apprehended

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Texas Tech University police officer was fatally shot at the police station in Lubbock Monday night, university spokesman Jonathan Seaborn told CNN.

The suspect has been apprehended and is in police custody, according to an update from the university.

According to a press release, Texas Tech Police made a welfare check on a student. The student was found with evidence of drugs as well as drug paraphernalia.

Officers took the suspect to the police station, where the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head.

According to Texas Tech officials, the suspect, “fled on foot.”