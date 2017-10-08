× One killed in suspected road rage incident near Mesquite

ST. GEORGE, Utah — One man was killed and several other people were injured in what officials are calling an active road rage incident on I-15 southwest of Mesquite, Nevada Sunday.

The St. George News reports northbound lanes of I-15 are closed in Nevada near mile post 93 southwest of Mesquite after a crash involving several vehicles. Mesquite is approximately 39 miles from St. George via I-15.

The Nevada Highway Patrol tells St. George News the crash occurred Sunday afternoon as a man driving south in a silver Jeep attempted to pass a BMW, lost control and struck the other vehicle.

The BMW crossed over the median after the impact with the Jeep, where it struck an oncoming Mini Cooper. Shortly after, a Nissan Pathfinder also crashed in the area.

The man driving the Mini Cooper was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep and two passengers in the Nissan were taken to hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

