Alpine man dies in Brian Head reseeding accident

BRIAN HEAD – A 58-year-old man from Alpine died Sunday afternoon after being struck by falling debris in a Brian Head fire reseeding operation.

According to the Iron County Sherrif’s office, the male was a ground crew member responsible for calling in the location of the drops.

Around 1 pm on Sunday deputies say they received a report from a chopper pilot who witnessed the incident. They say crews immediately responded to the remote location “just above the Scout Camp off of State Route 143.”

According to an Iron County press release, Brian Head Marshal Jeff Morgan responded to the landing zone and was airlifted to the site. However, the male was pronounced dead just before 2pm.

Deputies say the cause of death is likely the result of blunt force trauma from falling debris during the airdrop.

The ongoing investigation is now being turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board officials.

Officials say they will not release the name of the man until further notifications are completed.