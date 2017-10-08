3 Questions with Bob Evans: Utahn who survived Las Vegas shooting shares her story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The event is now scarred into our national psyche: 59 people dead, including the gunman, and almost 500 injured in what has become the most deadly mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

The gripping stories of what happened that night are as varied as the people who lived through it. Amy Beckstead of Herriman was about 20 feet from the front of the stage when the nightmare began, and recently she joined Bob Evans for 3 Questions.

In your video we see the moment the gunshots started. What was going on in your head at that moment and how did you react? Because the gunman took his own life, is there any sense of frustration that he was not brought to justice? What has this experience told you about your fellow Americans, and what has it told you about yourself?

See the video below for the extended interview with Amy Beckstead: