West Valley City PD seeks help locating missing man who suffers from dementia

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police in West Valley City are asking for help locating a missing man who they say suffers from dementia.

Police say 87-year-old Ruperto Chuga was reported missing after he failed to arrive for a doctor’s appointment Saturday morning as expected.

The man stands 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 105 pounds. Police say he mostly speaks Spanish and lives in the area of 1700 West and 3000 South.

Chuga suffers from dementia and anyone who sees him is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.