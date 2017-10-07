× Rapper Nelly arrested after alleged rape on tour bus in Washington

AUBURN, Wash. — Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., professionally known as Nelly, was arrested in Auburn, Washington Saturday morning after being accused of raping a woman on a tour bus following a concert.

Q13 in Seattle reports Nelly performed Friday at the White River Ampitheatre outside of Auburn and afterward went to Seattle.

A woman who traveled with him called police around 3:45 a.m. and said Nelly raped her while on the tour bus.

Police say the bus was parked near a Walmart Supercenter on the 700 block of Outlet Collection Way. Police say they had probable cause to arrest the rapper, who was booked into jail in Des Moines, Washington facing a charge of rape.

The rapper’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, denied the allegation in a statement obtained by Q13: