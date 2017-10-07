Rapper Nelly arrested after alleged rape on tour bus in Washington
AUBURN, Wash. — Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., professionally known as Nelly, was arrested in Auburn, Washington Saturday morning after being accused of raping a woman on a tour bus following a concert.
Q13 in Seattle reports Nelly performed Friday at the White River Ampitheatre outside of Auburn and afterward went to Seattle.
A woman who traveled with him called police around 3:45 a.m. and said Nelly raped her while on the tour bus.
Police say the bus was parked near a Walmart Supercenter on the 700 block of Outlet Collection Way. Police say they had probable cause to arrest the rapper, who was booked into jail in Des Moines, Washington facing a charge of rape.
The rapper’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, denied the allegation in a statement obtained by Q13:
“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”