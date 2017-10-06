Squash Surprise Soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

3 Acorn Squash-Try for ones with stems and flat bottoms

2 Butternut Squash

2 Table spoons of unsalted butter or avocado oil

1 cup yellow onion-diced

1 Teaspoon minced garlic

4 Cups of Vegetable Stock

½ Cup Heavy Cream

Preheat an oven to 400 degrees. Use convection if you have it.

Cut the acorn squash horizontally, about two inches from the top. You want this to work like a lid. If the bottom part is too pointy for it to stand up, cut the pointy part off. Hollow the squash out with an ice cream scoop. Spray with cooking spray and put into the oven for 30 minutes.

Peel the butternut squash then cube it. If you have a commercial grade food processor, use it. In a heated pan, as the squash and onion to melted better and cook until the onions become translucent. Don’t take them all the way to browned. Once the onions are soft and translucent, add the stock and return to a boil. Simmer this until the squash is soft enough to cut with a fork. It will absorb a lot of the stock. Turn off the heat and add the cream. With an immersion blender, blend in the pot until it becomes a soft creamy mixture. If you don’t have an immersion blender, you can use a standard blender. If your blender is not built for high heat, you can cool the soup, blend it, then gently reheat it. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Remove the acorn squash from the oven. Fill them with the soup just below the rim. You can garnish this with green onion, cinnamon, or swirls of cream.

Serve them with the “lid” on the acorn squash.

Courtesy: Duerden's Appliance & Mattress