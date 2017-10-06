Recovery Ways Wants to Help the Addiction Stigma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a distinct, and extremely hard to break stigma that surrounded addiction.

Debbie Reid, a clinical social worker, states that as a community, we don't often identify addiction as a disease, but instead as a choice. By this, it reinforces the false and hurtful claims that play into the addiction stigma.

She also shared some shocking statistics that Utah was ranked number four in the nation for overdoses, and that within 12 months, more than 130,000 people in the nation will die due to an overdose.

Recovery Ways wants to help give those struggling with addiction and the community a way to be able to break this stigma, which is why they are holding an event that will be open to the public and free of charge.

This even is held in hopes to help individuals become aware of the specific language they use that may reinforce the addiction stigma, causing those struggling with addiction to be more resistant to getting help. A documentary will be shown about addiction and a discussion and training will follow.

Though this event is open to the public, you do have to go online to register to attend the event. Visit www.recoveryways.com to register and for more information on addiction or the addiction stigma.