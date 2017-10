The following is sponsored by Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A healthy, well-chosen snack can help you get through your day. What you eat, like whole-wheat pretzels, string cheese, fresh fruit, can make a big difference. Jace Morris, a health promotions specialist for SelectHealth, recommends getting comfortable with reading the label on the back of the foods we eat. The fewer ingredients there are on the list, the better the chances are that the food is healthy for you.