Bones found in Millcreek Canyon are human; medical examiner investigating identity

MILLCREEK CANYON, Utah – The bones found near Dog Lake in Millcreek Canyon are human, Unified Police have confirmed.

Friday Unified Police said the medical examiner’s office is now working to determine the identity.

Authorities were called to an area near Dog Lake Thursday night after the remains were found.

Officials have not said how the bones were discovered or how long they may have been there.